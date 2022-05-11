Met Office forecast heatwave to hit Karachi on May 13-14

KARACHI: The maximum temperature in Karachi will likely to hit 40 degree Celsius in Karachi on May 13 and 14, the Met Office predicted on Tuesday.

Prevailing heatwave in central parts of Sindh will engulf Karachi on coming Friday and Saturday.

The city’s weather will be hot and humid for few days, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather report.

Very hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh. Daytime maximum temperatures would rise to 46-48 ºCelsius in Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushehro Feroze, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts. While, hot and humid weather will prevail along the coast.

The heatwave will likely to persist in interior of Sindh till May 15/16, according to the report.

“This year’s March remains the hottest month during the last 70 years,” a weather official said.

The Met Office earlier predicted that severe heatwave will grip entire Sindh from May 11/12 and last till 16 May.

Met Office had forecast severe heatwave conditions across the country owing to the high pressure in upper atmosphere.

The Met Office has warned that very hot and dry weather may cause water stress on water reservoirs, crops, vegetable and orchards.

The high temperature may cause increased energy demand. It may increase the base flow in the rivers.

The weather department has advised farmers to manage crop water accordingly and advised general public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

