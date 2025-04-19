Met Office forecast heavy rain with wind/hailstorms in country

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office on Saturday forecast rainfall with wind/hailstorms in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on Saturday and Sunday (April 19-20).

Heavy rainfall with hailstorm is expected at some places, the Met Office cautioned in its weather report.

Met office cautioned that the rough weather conditions could damage electric poles, trees, vehicles and solar panels etc.

Heatwave conditions are continuing in southern parts of the country with maximum temperature 42 Celsius recorded at Nawabshah in Sindh. Mercury soared to 41 Celsius at Dadu and Larkana, 40 C at Jacobabad, Sukkur and Ghotki, 39 Celsius at Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur and 37 C in Lahore.

Maximum temperature in Karachi recorded 35 Celsius which was ‘feel-like’ 38 Celsius.

Yesterday maximum temperature 47 Celsius recorded at Dadu, Sibi and Shaheed Benazirabad, while 46 Celsius at Khanpur, Padidan, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan.