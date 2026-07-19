Met Office forecast heavy rainfall, flooding in rivers

LAHORE: The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has issued high flood alert in Chenab and Jhelum rivers after heavy rainfall in India and Kashmir.

The FFD has apprehended high flood in Chenab at Maralla Headworks amid likely heavy rainfall from July 20-24. Meanwhile, high flood also expected in Jhelum river at the Mangla Dam site.

“The high flood is also likely in Kabul River and adjacent nullahs,” flood forecasting division said.

The FFD has also predicted flooding in in key drains adjoining to Jhelum and Chenab rivers

Flash flooding is also expected in local streams and nullahs of Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat, northeastern Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and northeastern parts of Balochistan during the wet spell.

Heavy rains may cause Urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Multan and Faisalabad during 20th to 23th July.