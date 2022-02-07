Monday, February 7, 2022
Web Desk

Met Office forecast light rain, drizzle for Karachi tomorrow

KARACHI: The city likely to receive drizzle or light rain tomorrow, citing Met Office, ARY News reported on Monday.

A partly cloudy to cloudy weather is expected in Karachi, Dadu and adjoining areas from Monday evening to Tuesday morning. Under the influence of a westerly disturbance that has entered in Pakistan from Iran there are chances of light rain or drizzle in different areas of Karachi on Tuesday morning, according to a weather expert.

The minimum temperature in the city will remain between 16-18 degree Celsius, while maximum temperature will be 27 to 28 degree Celsius today, according to the Met Office.

Minimum temperatures are likely to drop between 13 or 14 degrees Celsius for a few nights from Wednesday, a weather official said in a report.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its weather forecast for February earlier said that Sindh and the eastern parts of Punjab are expected to receive nearly normal precipitation during the month. However, below normal precipitation is expected elsewhere with maximum departure over northern and
northwestern parts.

