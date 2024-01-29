Met Office forecast light rain, drizzle in Karachi

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast drizzle or light rainfall in metropolis with partly cloudy weather during next 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

The mercury dropped to minimum temperature of 13.5 degree Celsius today, while maximum temperature likely to remain between 25 to 27-degree Celsius in the city, the meteorological department said.

Humidity level has been recorded 90 percent, while winds blowing with light speed in Karachi, weather department said.

Karachi has been the 5th most polluted city of the world today with particulate matter has been recorded 212 at the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Yesterday the met office predicted light rainfall in the city on Monday (today) evening or Tuesday morning.

“Karachi may experience light to medium intensity rainfall under the influence of a westerly system, a part of which will pass through the Sindh’s coastal belt,” the Met Office said.

The weather experts said that scattered showers and light rainfall is expected in certain areas of the city during the mentioned days.

“Another westerly wave will enter in Balochitan on February 02,” the weather department further said.

In February a new westerly system will also bring rainfall in central and upper parts of Sindh.