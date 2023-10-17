Met Office forecast light rainfall, drizzle in Karachi today

KARACHI: The Met Office forecast light rainfall or drizzle in different parts of Karachi on Tuesday (today), ARY News reported.

The city’s weather will remain cloudy or partly cloudy with likely drizzle or light rainfall with wind or thunderstorm in various areas, met office predicted.

“A brief heavy spell of rainfall is also expected in the city’s northern parts or outskirts,” according to weather forecast.

“Karachi’s existing temperature has been 29 degree Celsius and the mercury could soar between 33 to 35 Celsius,” Met Office said.

Pakistan Meteorological Department had earlier forecast rain with wind-thunderstorm in Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Sanghar and Umerkot districts of Sindh on the evening or night of 17th October and 18th.

Rainfall also predicted on 17th and 18th October in Balochistan’s Sherani, Musa Khel, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Harnai, Naseerabad, Dera Bugti, Jaffarabad, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Quetta and Ziarat districts.

The wet spell could bring down temperatures in the region significantly.

Met Office earlier informed that a westerly system will enter upper parts of country on 13th October and will persist till Oct 17 in the region.