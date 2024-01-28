Met Office forecast light rainfall in Karachi on Monday or Tuesday

KARACHI: The city may receive light rainfall on Monday evening or Tuesday morning, the Meteorological Department forecast today.

“Karachi may experience light to medium intensity rainfall under the influence of a westerly system, a part of which will pass through Sindh’s coastal belt,” the Met Office said.

The weather experts said that scattered showers and light rainfall in expected in certain areas of the city during the mentioned days.

The mercury could drop to 12 Celsius after rainfall in the city.

“Another westerly wave will enter in Balochitan on February 02,” the weather department said.

In February a new westerly system will bring rainfall in central and upper parts of Sindh.

Over the next 24 hours, mostly dry weather expected in Karachi, with cooler temperatures during the nighttime.