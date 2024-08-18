Met Office forecast light rainfall in Karachi today

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast light rainfall and drizzling in the city as clouds hovering over Karachi on Sunday.

Minimum temperature was recorded 27.5°C in the metropolis while the maximum temperature is likely to soar to 32°Celsius.

The winds are blowing in the city at a speed of 14 kilometres per hour speed from the southwestern direction with 80% humidity.

The Met Office has also forecast rainfall with wind/thunderstorm (with few heavy falls) in Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Sanghar, Sakhar, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroz, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Jacobabad districts of Sindh.

Dadu and adjoining areas as well as Wahi Pandhi in Kachho region received heavy rainfall yesterday. The downpour submerged low-lying areas and roads of Dadu city. The area descent in darkness with power outages across the city.