Met Office forecast likely rainfall with dust storm in Karachi

KARACHI: The Met Office has predicted likely rain with dust and thunderstorm in Karachi division on Tuesday (today) and Wednesday, ARY News reported.

“The city’s weather has been partly cloudy, warm and humid with chances of isolated dust-thunderstorm and rain in the evening,” according to weather department.

Seabreeze has been suspended and maximum temperature likely to soar between 36 to 38 degree Celsius.

Monsoon currents of moderate intensity are continuing to penetrate in eastern Sindh.

Under its influence of this weather system dust-thunderstorm/rain with a few heavy falls likely in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Sujawal and Thatta districts till tomorrow with occasional gaps, according to the weather report.

Rainfall is likely in Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sanghar, Dadu, Matyari, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and Jamshoro districts till Wednesday (tomorrow) with occasional gaps.

The rainfall also expected at isolated places in Sukkur, Ghotki, Qambar-Shahdadkot in upper Sindh and Barkhan, Sibbi, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Awaran in Balochistan from 18th till 20th September.

Met Office on Monday informed that a low-pressure area was located over Southeast of Rajasthan, which likely to move south-westwards during next 48 hours.