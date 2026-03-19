Met Office forecast likely rainfall in Karachi on Eid ul Fitr day

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast likely rainfall in Karachi on Eid ul Fitr predicting rainfall with thunderstorm in the city and outskirts on Saturday.

The weather department has forecast mostly a sunny day in the city on Friday (tomorrow).

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) also predicted moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms in Karachi again on Thursday (today), with mercury expected to drop noticeably during the day.

The Met Office said that a system of westerly winds is expected to persist over the city, contributing to unstable weather conditions and a drop in daytime temperatures.

Thunderclouds may develop near Karachi from morning through the afternoon, bringing moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds in different parts of the city.

Strong gusty winds and lightning are likely during rainfall, the PMD said.

The maximum temperature in city is expected to remain between 27°C and 29°C, while the minimum temperature recorded earlier in the day was 18.5°C.

The Met Office forecast mostly sunny conditions for Friday, while cloud cover is expected to return on Saturday under the influence of the existing weather system, with more thunderstorms and rain likely.

Heavy rain and strong winds left at least 18 people dead in Karachi, city authorities and rescue services said on Thursday.

Thirteen people died when a wall collapsed on Wednesday, while five people, including two women, were killed elsewhere in the city.

Light to moderate rain fell across Sindh province, of which Karachi is the capital, but was heavier in some areas, meteorologists said.

Rain in March is common in Punjab province in east-central Pakistan but unusual in Sindh, which is in the southeast.

South Asia’s seasonal monsoon brings rainfall that farmers depend on, climate change is making the phenomenon more erratic.

Last year, monsoon rains in Pakistan killed more than 1,000 people.