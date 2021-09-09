Met Office forecast more rainfall in Karachi, other areas

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm and occasional gusty winds in Karachi on Thursday, ARY News reported.

In a weather report Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted widespread rain and thundershowers as a low pressure lies over the central and eastern parts of Sindh. A number of moderate to heavy and few very heavy falls with strong gusty winds are likely in Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad divisions and Sanghar district today. While light to moderate rainfall in Sukkur and Larkana divisions.

The sea breeze has been suspended in the city as northwestern winds blowing in the city today.

Late Wednesday night rain with strong winds lashed parts of the city.

Heavy downpour was reported in the city’s area including Malir, Model Colony, Airport, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Saddar, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Site, Nazimabad, Federal B Area, North Karachi, New Karachi and other areas.

Karachi’s Surjani area received maximum 58 mm rainfall, North Karachi 51mm, Orangi Town 37mm, Nazimabad 32mm, Masroor base 17mm, Keamari 15mm, Saadi Town 13.4mm, Gulistan-e-Johar 7.8mm, Gulshan e Hadeed 4mm, Jinnah Terminal 2.8mm, Faisal 2 mm, DHA Phase-II 1.6mm, Airport old area 1.5mm, Mithi 16mm, Jacobabad 12mm, Sakrand 6mm, Hyderabad City 8mm, Airport 5mm, Larkana 4mm, Thatta 3mm, Chhore 2.5mm, Tandojam and Shaheed Banazirabad 1mm each, whereas traces of rainfall received at Bholari.

According to a weather report, a monsoon wave has strengthened over the Indian Ocean. “Packed with clouds, moisture and precipitation, it will trigger the formation of low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal from September 09”.