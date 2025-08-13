web analytics
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Met Office forecast more rains in country from Aug 18

Web Desk
By Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rainfall in the country from August 18 – 22.

Monsoon activity is likely to intensify during upcoming week as currents from the Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating the upper parts of the country. Moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are likely to intensify from 17th August.

A westerly wave is currently affecting the upper parts and is likely to strengthen from 17th August.

Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, rainfall with scattered heavy falls is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan from 14th to 17th August.

A stronger monsoon system expected to bring widespread rainfall across the country from August 18 – 22.

This monsoon spell will also bring rain to Karachi and other districts of Sindh including Thar Parker, Umer Kot, Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur and Jacobabad from 18th to 22nd.

Rainfall is also expected in expected in Baluchistan’s northeastern districts Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar and Panjgur from 18th to 22nd August.

