Met Office forecast rain with gusty winds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Met Office has forecast rainfall with gusty winds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Rain-wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls expected in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Chitral, Buner and Swat, Pakistan Meteorological Department has said in a weather report.

The rain with thundershower could also lash Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar and Kurram districts, according to the weather department.

Heavy rains may generate flash flooding in some rain drains of Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat and Kohistan, the met office said in its weather advisory.

Heavy falls may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, according to the PMD.

Yesterday Kakul received 20mm rainfall and Malamjabba 15mm, the met office said.

PMD had earlier reported that monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country and likely to continue till Tuesday, which will bring rainfall in the region.

Rain-wind-thundershower is also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Ghizer, Astore, Diamir, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar, Ghanche and Kharmang and several parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period.

The PMD also advised concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

Pakistan Meteorological Department in a weather report predicted cloudy and windy weather in Karachi on Sunday (today) with likely drizzle or light rain.