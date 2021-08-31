Met Office forecast rain in Sindh, Balochistan from Tuesday evening

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast rain with wind and thundershower in Sindh and Balochistan from Tuesday evening or night, ARY News reported.

It has been drizzling now at Super Highway and adjacent areas of Kathore, Gulshan-e-Maymar and Ahsanabad in the outskirts of Karachi.

The wet spell in the two provinces will continue till Friday September 03. ” Monsoon currents presently giving rains in upper and central parts of the country are now likely to give more rain and thunderstorm in southern parts of Pakistan”, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

The rainfall with Isolated heavy falls are expected in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Karachi, Jamshoro, Dadu, Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad districts of Sindh and Kohlu, Barkhan, Sibbi, Loralai, Musakhel, Zhob, Ziarat, Quetta, Pishin, Mastung, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Awaran districts of Balochistan from Tuesday (today) evening or night to Friday, according to the PMD.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm is also expected in South Punjab’s Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding in Karachi ,Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad, while trigger flash flooding in hilly torrents and local streams of Koh-e- Suleman and eastern Balochistan on Thursday and Friday.

The weather department has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.