Met Office forecast rain, snowfall from Feb 17 night

ISLAMABAD: Met Office on Saturday informed that a strong westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of country on Feb 17th night, ARY News reported.

The weather system may grip upper/central parts of the country on Feb 18th.

Rainfall with wind/thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills with isolated hailstorm predicted in country from 17th to 21st February, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

Several districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab and Balochistan likely to receive rainfall.

Dry weather with strong gusty winds is expected in southern parts of the province from 18th to 20th Feb.

Heavy rain/snowfall may disrupt and cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli from 18th to 20th February.

Possibility of landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan cannot be ruled out during the forecast period.

Wind-thunderstorm/hailstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc.

The Met Office has advised concerned authorities to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.