web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, August 10, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Met Office forecast rain with strong winds in Islamabad, outskirts

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office has predicted rainfall in Islamabad and adjoining areas with strong winds during next few hours today (Sunday).

The weather office in its report on Islamabad weather forecast 35 percent chance of rainfall amid partly cloudy weather in the federal capital city.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Potohar region and some parts of the northeastern Punjab.

Lahore, Sialkot, Jhelum, Attock and Gujrat likely to receive rain, according to the weather report.

Met has predicted likely rainfall with thunderstorm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat, Dir, Kohistan, Mansehra, Kohat, Abbottabad and Malakand districts.

Hot and humid weather likely to prevail in Sindh’s most parts. Sindh’s southeastern coastal districts including Karachi are expected to receive light rainfall or drizzle as partly couldy weather prevails in the region.

Balochistan’s most areas will experience a hot and humid weather as per the weather report.

The weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country in last 24 hours, but northeastern Punjab, Bannu and Islamabad received rain with strong winds and thunderstorm.

Maximum rainfall received in Lahore at Paniwala Talab 86mm, Farrukhabad 85mm, Laxmi Chowk 83mm, Nishtar Town 81mm.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.