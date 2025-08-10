Met Office forecast rain with strong winds in Islamabad, outskirts

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office has predicted rainfall in Islamabad and adjoining areas with strong winds during next few hours today (Sunday).

The weather office in its report on Islamabad weather forecast 35 percent chance of rainfall amid partly cloudy weather in the federal capital city.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Potohar region and some parts of the northeastern Punjab.

Lahore, Sialkot, Jhelum, Attock and Gujrat likely to receive rain, according to the weather report.

Met has predicted likely rainfall with thunderstorm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat, Dir, Kohistan, Mansehra, Kohat, Abbottabad and Malakand districts.

Hot and humid weather likely to prevail in Sindh’s most parts. Sindh’s southeastern coastal districts including Karachi are expected to receive light rainfall or drizzle as partly couldy weather prevails in the region.

Balochistan’s most areas will experience a hot and humid weather as per the weather report.

The weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country in last 24 hours, but northeastern Punjab, Bannu and Islamabad received rain with strong winds and thunderstorm.

Maximum rainfall received in Lahore at Paniwala Talab 86mm, Farrukhabad 85mm, Laxmi Chowk 83mm, Nishtar Town 81mm.