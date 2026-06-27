Met Office forecast rain with strong winds in parts of country

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office has forecast rainfall with strong winds and thunderstorm in parts of the country as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather alert.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain in parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan region.

Some areas of north-eastern and southern Balochistan may also receive rain with strong winds and thunderstorms.

The NDMA has cautioned against slippery roads and low visibility limit during the wet spell. It has also warned against impact at the power system and vulnerable infrastructure owing to strong winds.

The people have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and observe caution.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its forecast for the 2026 monsoon season earlier predicted below-normal rainfall in most parts of the country during its June to August weather outlook.

The northern regions, including Gilgit-Baltistan, adjoining areas of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir are expected to receive near-normal to slightly above-normal rainfall, Met Office said.

The temperatures are expected to remain above normal throughout the country from July to September 2026.