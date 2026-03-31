Met Office forecast rainfall across country from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office has forecast rainfall in Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir from tomorrow to April 04, ARY News reported.

The weather advisory has predicted widespread rain, wind, and thunderstorms across various parts of the country from April 1 to April 4, while in Sindh from April 02 to 04.

According to the advisory, a westerly weather system will approach the southwestern areas of Balochistan on April 1 and continue affecting several regions until April 4, bringing heavy rainfall and hailstorms in isolated areas.

The PMD said that several Balochistan districts including Panjgur, Turbat, Kech, Awaran, Makran Coast and Lasbella, are likely to receive heavy rain and thunderstorms, along with isolated hailstorms.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain and thunderstorms are expected in districts including Chitral, Dir, Swat, and Kalam. Snowfall is predicted for mountainous areas.

Several districts of Punjab and Islamabad are also expected to receive rain with strong winds and thunderstorms. Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Sargodha may receive rainfall, while heavy rain is likely in Dera Ghazi Khan and adjacent areas.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will also experience rain, wind, and thunderstorms, while snowfall expected in mountainous regions. Some areas may receive heavy rain and hailstorms.

The PMD said that parts of Sindh, including Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, and Sukkur, are likely to receive rain, wind, and thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms from April 02 to 04.

The weather department has added that daytime temperatures are expected to fall across the country. The weather system may persist even after April 04.