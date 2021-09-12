Met Office forecast rainfall in eastern districts of Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday forecast isolated rain and thunderstorms in Sindh’s eastern districts.

The Met Office in its weather report said that the monsoon low over Rajasthan has shifted to east with its trough extending westward. Isolated rain with thunderstorm likely to occur in Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar and Badin districts of Sindh, according to the PMD.

Rain with thunderstorm also likely to occur in Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad divisions, the met office said.

In Karachi division, light rain or drizzle are expected at isolated places, according to the forecast.

Yesterday light rain received at few places of Mirpurkhas division, mostly at Chhore (6.7mm) and Mithi (1.8mm).

Karachi and other parts of Sindh received light to heavy rainfall during the recent monsoon spell in the region from Wednesday.

The Met Office in its advisory had said that a strong rainstorm system active in Sindh which will continue till September 11.