Met Office forecast rainfall in Karachi, Hyderabad tonight

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast rainfall in Karachi and Hyderabad tonight, which may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas, ARY News reported.

The low pressure area over northeast Arabian Sea, Run of Kutch in India, has got intensified with its trough extending upto southeast Sindh, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its fresh weather report.

The system likely to drift in west or northwest direction. This weather system yesterday produced widespread heavy or very heavy rainfall in Naushero Feroze, Sanghar, Nawabshah and Dadu districts with moderate rains elsewhere in Sindh.

Widespread rain with thunderstorms and few heavy to very heavy falls are likely to occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Naushero Feroze, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Ghotki and Kashmore districts till 18th July (Monday).

Heavy falls may result in urban flooding or water logging in low-lying areas in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur districts during the period.

Persistent heavy spell may trigger hill torrents or flash flooding along and downstream Kirthar range.

The Met Office has said that the sea conditions to become very rough and and fishermen not to venture in open sea till 18 July.

