Met Office forecast rainfall in Karachi, other areas from tomorrow

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast likely rainfall with thunderstorm in Karachi and other districts of Sindh from Wednesday to July 1st.

Monsoon currents from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate eastern parts of the country from 26th June and a low pressure also lies over south of Indian Gujarat.

Rain with wind/thundershower with isolated heavy fall is expected in Karachi, Mithi, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushero Feroze, Khairpur, Dadu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana from 26th June to 01st July with occasional gaps.

Rain with wind/thundershower is also expected in Balochistan’s Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Jhal Magsi, Kalat, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Zhob and Barkhan districts from 26th to 28th June.

Strong winds could bring temperatures down in the city to provide relief from the ongoing searing weather.

The weather department earlier predicted that the sea breeze will resume in Karachi from Wednesday evening and the temperature are likely to drop gradually from tomorrow.