Met Office forecast rainfall in Karachi, other parts of Sindh today

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast rainfall in Karachi and other parts of Sindh on Thursday, ARY News reported.

In a weather report Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast thunderstorm/rain with a few moderate to isolated heavy falls likely to occur in Karachi, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad divisions and Sanghar district today.

Light rain or drizzle also expected in Sukkur, Shaheed Banazirabad and Larkana divisions, according to the weather report.

In a report a monsoon low lies over eastern Sindh and adjoining area of Rajasthan. Under its influence rain-thunderstorms with dust-storm and isolated moderate /heavy falls likely to occur in Tharparker, Umerkot Badin, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Jacobabad Shikarpur, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad and Jamshoro districts till 3rd September (Friday).

The provincial capital city washed by moderate to heavy rainfall Wednesday afternoon under the second monsoon spell on Monday.

Karachi’s various parts including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir, Lyari, SITE Area, Sohrab Goth, Gulzar-e-Hijri, M9 motorway, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Saddar, Garden, M.A Jinnah Road, Soldier Bazar, Delhi Colony and other areas received rainfall.

Separately, a power breakdown today hit most areas of Karachi as 80 per cent of grid stations were closed while K-Electric claimed that the restoration process has started after connecting with the national grid again.

1400 out of 1900 feeders of the sole power provider in the metropolis, K-Electric tripped which resulted in a power outage in most city areas.