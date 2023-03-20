Met Office forecast rainfall at Karachi outskirts today

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast rainfall with thunderstorm at outskirts of Karachi on Monday (today) with another westerly wave to enter in Balochistan.

Existing westerly wave continues to affect most part of the region. Under its influence, scattered dust-thunderstorm or rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is likely in Jamshoro, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Sanghar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Matyari, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan districts, according to the weather report.

Another westerly wave is likely to approach south Balochistan from 22nd March, according to the Met Office.

Under the influence of the new weather system, scattered dust-thunderstorm and rain of moderate intensity, while isolated heavy falls at some places, is likely in most of the districts of Sindh during 22-23 March.

During the rainy spell, hailstorm is also expected at some places, according to the weather report.

Comments