Met Office forecast rainfall in Karachi from Sept 18

KARACHI: Met Office has forecast likely rainfall in Karachi with dust and thunderstorm from September 18, till 20th September with occasional gaps, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Moderate intensity monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in eastern Sindh from Saturday (today) evening.

Under the influence of this weather system, dust-thunderstorm and rain likely to lash Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta and Jamshoro districts from today in evening to Sept. 19, Met Office forecast.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain with wind or thunderstorm from 15th to 20th Sept.

Met Office informed that moderate monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also likely to enter in these areas on 16th September.

Rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera from 15th to 20th September with occasional gaps.

Moderate to heavy falls may increase the water flows in local Nullahs/streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, KP, Galliyat, Murree, Rawalpindi/Islamabad from 17th to 19th September.