Met Office forecast rainfall in Karachi today

KARACHI: Met Office has forecast isolated rain with thunderstorm in Karachi on Saturday (today), ARY News reported.

A westerly wave influencing the upper parts of the country. Another strong westerly may grip most parts of the country on 13th April (today) and persist till 15th April, weather department earlier predicted.

The westerly system will enter in southern and western parts of the country today.

Some parts of Karachi likely to receive rain with thunderstorm today. “The wet spell likely to continue for two days,” according to the weather forecast.

Gusty winds likely to blow with the rainfall.

According to the forecast, rain rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar districts on 13th and 14th April. However, isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Karachi and Hyderabad during the period.

Met Office previously informed that a westerly wave will enter upper parts of the country from 10th April followed by another strong westerly wave on 12th April that may grip most parts of the country on 13th April and persist till 15th April.

The weather system will bring widespread rainfall across the country including Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Punjab.