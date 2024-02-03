Met Office forecast rainfall in Karachi today

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast likely rainfall with thunderstorm in metropolis today, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The mercury dropped to minimum temperature of 16 degree Celsius today, while maximum temperature likely to remain between 26 to 28-degree Celsius in the city, the meteorological department said.

Humidity level has been recorded 54 percent, while winds blowing with eight kilometers per hour, weather department said.

“Karachi may experience light to medium intensity rainfall under the influence of a westerly system, a part of which will pass through the Sindh’s coastal belt,” the Met Office earlier said.

“A westerly wave will enter in Balochistan on February 02,” the weather department further said.

Met Office predicted that a westerly wave is affecting the country and may persist till 04th February.

Light to moderate rain is expected in Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad and Kashmore on 02nd & 03rd Feb, while cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in other parts of the province.