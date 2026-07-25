Met Office forecast rainfall in Sindh, urban flooding in low areas

KARACHI: The Met Office on Saturday forecast heavy rainfall in Sindh, which may trigger urban flooding in low-lying areas.

A low-pressure area (LPA) is located over southwest of Rajasthan and adjoining areas due to which monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in southern and central parts of the country.

Rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Sindh on Saturday to Monday.

In Sindh’s southeastern Tharparkar district, Chachro received 82 mm rainfall, Mithi 56, Diplo 47, Kaloi and Nagarparkar 35mm each, Islamkot 33mm and Dhali 14mm, Chhor 50mm rainfall and Mirpurkhas 04mm rain.

Rainfall is also expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and northeast/south Baluchistan, according to the weather forecast.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Sindh and northeastern/central Punjab.

Heavy rainfall may trigger urban flooding in low-lying areas of Sindh and central and southern Punjab districts of Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujrat, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Jhang, Faisalabad, Khanewal and Multan.

Hill torrents are likely in the Dera Ghazi Khan hill streams and local nullah and streams of northeastern Baluchistan.

Heavy rainfall, strong winds and lightning may damage vulnerable structures, including solar panels, electric poles, billboards, and other weak installations.