Met Office forecast rainfall in some parts of Sindh

KARACHI: Met Office has forecast light to moderate rainfall in some parts of Sindh from today under the influence of a low-pressure area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Met Office informed that a low-pressure area has formed over Indian Gujarat and adjoining areas.

Under the influence of this weather system dust-thunderstorm and light or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely to occur at a few places in Tharparker, Umerkot, Badin and Mirpurkhas districts from today to 14 September.

In Tando Muhammad Khan, Sujawal and Thatta districts rainfall is expected from tomorrow (Sunday) to 14 September.

Karachi to experience hot and humid weather during next three to four days with maximum temperature to remain between 39-41 degree Celsius.

Seabreeze, which have a soothing impact over the weather in Karachi, has been suspended, which has resulting in a very hot weather.

The wind direction has been northwesterly with five nautical miles wind speed, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Comments