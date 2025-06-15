Met Office forecast rainfall in outskirts of Karachi tomorrow

KARACHI: Met Office has forecast entry of a westerly weather system in the country on Monday (tomorrow) and likely rainfall in the outskirts of Karachi.



Hot and humid weather likely to prevail in most districts of Sindh on Sunday, while partly cloudy weather expected in several areas.

Rainfall is likely at some places in Sindh as the weather expected to remain partly cloudy in Mithi, Umar Kot, Badin, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Khairpur, Dadu, Sukkur, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Karachi, Hyderabad and adjoining areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday forecast the arrival of a pre-monsoon weather system set to impact eastern parts of Sindh starting from Saturday evening.

Scattered rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms predicted for Thar Parkar and Umer Kot.

Earlier, Met Office predicted that moist currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country, and a westerly wave is likely to approach on 13th June.

Dust storm/rainfall and isolated hailstorm expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, and various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 13th to 16th June.

Rainfall also expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and districts of upper and central Punjab including Lahore and Baluchistan’s Zhob, Barkhan and Musakhel up to 16th June.

Dust storm/thunder-rain is expected in all the districts of southern Punjab during the stipulated period.