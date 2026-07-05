Met Office forecast rainfall in southeastern parts of Sindh

KARACHI: The Met Office on Sunday forecast hot and humid weather in most districts of Sindh while likely rainfall in southeastern parts of the province.

In a weather report weather department has predicted rainfall with strong winds and thunderstorm in Tharparkar, Islam Kot, Umarkot and adjoining areas while drizzling in Karachi and partly cloudy weather in coastal area of Sindh.

Most of the districts of Baluchistan experience an extremely hot weather while a partly cloudy weather in coastal areas.

The Met Office earlier said that moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the eastern and central parts of the country. Moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are expected to reach the upper parts in beginning of July.

Some parts of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan likely to be lashed by the rainfall with thunderstorm, according to the weather report.