Met Office forecast rainfall in various parts of the country

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office on Tuesday forecast, rainfall in various parts of the country under the influence of a westerly wave approaching upper parts of the country bringing dust/windstorm and rainfall in various parts of the country from 16th to 20th June.

Scattered dust/windstorm and rainfall expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Lahore and other districts in Punjab from 16th to 20th June.

Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan regions would receive scattered rainfall from 18th to 22nd June with occasional gaps.

Rainfall is also expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with scattered dust/windstorms with few heavy falls or hailstorm from 16th to 20th June with occasional gaps.

Meanwhile in Baluchistan’s north and northeastern districts dust or windstorm & rainfall expected in Zhob, Sherani, Ziarat, Kohlu, Naseerabad, Quetta, Qillah Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Harnai, Sibbi, Barkhan, Khuzdar and Dera Bugti districts from 16th to 20th June.

Sindh’s upper districts, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Dadu, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur and Shaheed Benazir Abad expected to receive dust/windstorm and rainfall from 16th to 20th June. Dust storm with light rain is also likely in Sindh’s coastal areas including Karachi and outskirts during the forecast period.