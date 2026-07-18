Met Office forecast rainfall in various parts of country from today

ISLAMABAD: A new monsoon system is expected to enter in country from Saturday (today) to bring rainfall in various parts with thunder and windstorms till July 25, Met Office said.

Met Office informed that monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea penetrating the upper and central parts of the country, while a western disturbance is also likely to approach upper parts on Monday.

Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab expected rainfall under the influence of the weather system.

Rain with wind/thundershowers is expected in north/northeastern parts of Baluchistan from 19th to 23rd July during the wet spell.

Mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most parts of Sindh. However, isolated rain windstorm/thundershower is likely in Tharparkar, Mithi, Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Dadu and Jacobabad from 20th to 24th July, according to the forecast.

Flash flooding is feared in local streams and Nullahs of Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat, Northeastern Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, hill torrents of D. G. Khan and Northeastern parts of Balochistan during the wet spell.