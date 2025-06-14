Met Office forecast relief in heatwave with pre-monsoon rains

ISLAMABAD: Severe heatwave conditions are likely to subside during the rainfall and dust storms predicted by the Met Office in the country.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast the arrival of a pre-monsoon weather system set to impact eastern parts of Sindh starting from Saturday evening.

According to the PMD, scattered rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms are expected such as Tharparkar and Umerkot.

On Sunday, similar weather conditions including strong winds and rainfall in some places likely in Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Mithi, Badin, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Thatta, Karachi and Hyderabad districts.

Earlier, Met Office predicted that moist currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country, and a westerly wave is also likely to approach on 13th June.

Duststorm/rainfall and isolated hailstorm expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, and various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 13th to 16th June.

Rainfall also expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and districts of upper and central Punjab including Lahore and Balochistan’s Zhob, Barkhan and Musakhel up to 16th June.

Dust storm/thunder-rain is also expected in all the districts of southern Punjab during the period.