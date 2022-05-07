Met Office forecast severe heatwave across country from next week

ISLAMABAD: Met Office has forecast severe heatwave conditions across the country from the next week owing to the high pressure in upper atmosphere.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that high pressure is likely to grip upper atmosphere from Sunday. “Due to this high pressure day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country from Sunday (tomorrow)”.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 07-09°C above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The day temperatures in Upper and Central Sindh, Central and South Punjab and parts of Balochistan are likely to remain 06-08°Celsius above normal.

Daytime maximum temperatures may rise to 46-48 degree Celsius in Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Noshero Feroz and Shaheed Benazirabad districts during the period.

While heat wave will also grip the lower Sindh like Hyderbad, Mirpurkhas, Badin ,Umerkot districts during 11-14/15 May where the daytime maximum temperature may reach 43-45 Celsius.

The Met Office has warned that very hot and dry weather may cause water stress on water reservoirs, crops, vegetable and orchards.

The high temperature may cause increased energy demand. It may increase the base flow in the rivers during the next week.

The weather department has advised farmers to manage crop water accordingly and advised general public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

It also advised judicious use of water in all aspects of life.

Climate scientists in a recent news report said that the devastating heatwave that gripped India and Pakistan over the last two months is unprecedented, but worse — perhaps far worse — is on the horizon as climate change continues apace.

