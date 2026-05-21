Met Office forecast sizzling hot weather in Eid al Adha days

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast an intense hot weather spell across the country during the Eid ul Adha days.

PMD has predicted heatwave across the country from May 25 to 31 with temperatures likely to remain five to seven degree Celsius above normal in various parts of the country.

Temperatures in Sindh, southern Punjab and Balochistan likely to remain between 47 to 50 Celsius, while in upper Punjab, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa mercury could hit 42 to 45 Centigrade, Met Office said.

Maximum temperature expected to remain between 35 to 38 degree Celsius.

The PMD has advised people to avoid unnecessary exposure to sun during the peak heat hours and to stay indoors as much as possible.

Pakistan’s Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee while announcing the sighting of the Zilhaj moon, confirmed that the Eid al Adha will be celebrated across the country from Wednesday, May 27.