Met Office forecast widespread rains in Sindh, warns of urban flooding

KARACHI: Widespread rain with wind and thunderstorm likely to hit Karachi on Sunday (tomorrow), Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a weather forecast.

Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and other districts of Sindh will receive rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rainfall could also hit the region during the wet spell.

According to the PMD, the first spell of monsoon rains in Karachi is expected to begin from Saturday evening or night. Ahead of the rainfall, strong winds at around the speed of 80 kilometres per hour may blow in the port city, said the PMD.

A second monsoon spell is expected to enter the country from July 7, said the Met Office.

The PMD informed that monsoon rains have started with the initial spells in parts of Northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Under the influence of strong monsoon currents in southeastern parts of Sindh and Balochistan rain-thundershower with heavy to very heavy falls is expected in Karachi, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Tando M. Khan, Tando Allahyar, Dadu and Jamshoro districts upto 5th July.

The Met Office has also predicted rainfall in Khuzdar, Kalat, Barkhan, Lasbela, Turbat and Awaran districts of Balochistan.

The Met Office had earlier warned of urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh after heavy rainfall under the influence of a monsoon system from July 02.

Heavy rainfall in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Dadu districts may trigger urban flooding in Karachi and other districts, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather forecast.

