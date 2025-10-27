Met Office forecast windy weather in Karachi with strong gusts

KARACHI: The Met Office on Monday forecast a windy weather in the city with gusty dry winds with likely speed of 25 to 35 kilometers per hour as a tropical depression lays centered in the Arabian Sea.

Owing to dry winds humidity ratio will remain at the level of 23%, according to the weather report.

According to the air quality index Karachi’s air quality has become poor with the changing weather as the particulate matter in the air has been recorded 167.

“Karachi has been ranked the fourth most polluted city of the world on the air quality index”.

The Depression over the eastern Arabian Sea lay centered about 936Km south-southeast of Karachi and 700Km west-southwest of Mumbai (India), the Met Office said in an alert on Sunday.

PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi, monitoring the system said, currently, there is no threat to any Pakistani coastal area.

In October, a low-pressure over the Arabian Sea was intensified into Depression and located at 440 kilometers distance in south from Karachi causing high waves and rough weather in the sea along Sindh’s coastal belt.

The weather system later turned into the severe cyclonic storm ‘Shakhti’ over west-central and northwest of Arabian Sea.