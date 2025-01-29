Met Office forecasts maximum 30 C temperature in Karachi today

KARACHI: Temperatures are going upward since last few days in Karachi as minimum temperature in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday was recorded 14.5 Celsius, according to the weather report.

“Yesterday maximum temperature was recorded 29.5 Celsius in the city,” Met Office stated. “Maximum temperature in Karachi likely to reach 30 degree Celsius today”.

Weather department said that the 89% humidity has been recorded in the air as northeastern winds blowing with light speed.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz Tuesday pointed out that the winter receding in Karachi with no new cold wave in the port city.

He predicted cold nights and warm days in the city ahead with minimum temperature likely to remain 12 Celsius and maximum temperature 29 C. “There is no chance to another cold wave in Karachi,” Met official said.

He also denied any chance of rainfall in the metropolis.

According to the Met Office, the weather will remain cold and dry in most parts of Sindh with minimum temperature 04 Celsius in Mohenjo Daro, 07 Celsius each in Mithi and Nawabshah, 08 C in Dadu, 09 Celsius in Sukkur, 11 C in Thatta and 13 C in Hyderabad.