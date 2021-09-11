Met Office forecasts more rainfall in Sindh including Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in various parts of Sindh including Karachi from Sunday, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorm with rainfall in lower Sindh, Central Punjab, Islamabad and some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The monsoon low over Rajasthan, India persists with its trough extending up to eastern Sindh, according to the weather report. Scattered rain and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are likely to occur in TharParker, Badin, Thatta, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Khairpur and Hyderabad districts till Sunday.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred in central & southern districts of Sindh yesterday. Maximum rainfall 26mm received in Nagarparkar, Karachi’s Quaidabad received 20.5mm rainfall, Saadi Town 16.6mm, Gulistan-e-Johar 10mm, North Karachi 8.3mm, Gulshan e Maymaar 8.1mm, Surjani 6.0mm, Orangi Town 5.8mm, Masroor 5mm, Jinnah Terminal 4.8mm, Gulshan e Hadeed and Airport old area 3mm each, Keamari 2.3mm, Diplo 20mm, Thatta 19mm, Chhore 13.7mm, IslamKot 11mm, Kaloi 10mm, Chachro 5mm, Badin and Dhahli 3mm each.

The PMD earlier predicted that the weather system to cause rains across the province and would exit the region by Saturday (today).

Meanwhile, heavy rain on Saturday continued to lash Lahore and other parts of the Punjab province, which inundated several roads and spelled huge trouble for low-lying areas.

According to details, Gulberg, Walton Road, Dharampura, Ghaziabad and other areas are inundated. The motorists in the said areas are facing problems.