MET office forecasts snowfall in Murree

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday has forecast another spell of snowfall in Muree and Galiyat on Tuesday (tomorrow) and Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Following the Met office forecast, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Murree Waqas Sikandari has issued for the concerned departments for proper arrangements during the snowfall.

Traffic police and other relevant departments have been directed for the completion of necessary measures to ensure the safety and hassle-free travel of the people.

On the other hand, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with gusty winds (light snow over hills) is expected in north Balochistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the evening/night.

According to met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and cold weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu,Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

