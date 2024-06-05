Met Office forecasts windy weather in Karachi

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast a windy weather in the city under the influence of a westerly wave, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The weather will remain partly cloudy, hot and humid in next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature recorded 29 Celsius in the city, while maximum temperature could remain between 33 Celsius to 35-degree.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the weather will be severely hot in most districts of upper Sindh. Gusty winds and dust storms likely to hit upper and central districts of the province in the night.

The weather will remain hot and humid in coastal districts in south of Sindh.

Rain forecast

PMD has forecast rainfall in the country from June 04 to 08th.

A shallow westerly wave likely to enter in upper and central parts of the country by Tuesday evening or night and remain active until June 08, PMD said.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from June 03 to June 08, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, dust/thunderstorm with rain in several districts from June 04 to June 08.

In Punjab and federal capital Islamabad, dust storm/thunderstorm with rain is expected from June 04-06, while in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Multan and Layyah dust/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected from June 05 to June 07.

In Balochistan, dust storm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected from June 05 to June 07.

In Sindh, dust storm/gusty winds with isolated rain-thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana districts on June 06 and June 07.