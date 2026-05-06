Met Office issues another heatwave alert for Sindh

KARACHI: The Met Office has issued alert regarding another heatwave in Sindh from May 07, Thursday (tomorrow).

The Met Office has warned that the temperatures could soar between 47 to 49 Celsius in daytime.

Sindh’s upper and central districts could be hit by an extremely hot weather. “Temperatures could soar to intense heat in Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroz, Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur districts”.

A hot and dry weather spell continuing in most of the areas in country as various parts of Sindh and Balochistan.

“Maximum temperature in Turbat has reached to 46 Celsius today,” the Met Office said.

The weather office has advised citizens to observe caution, avoid exposure to the Sun, particularly in peak hours of day and get hydrated by drinking maximum water.

The extreme heat, which has persisted for last two days, has claimed 14 lives in the metropolis, eight heatwave deaths reported in city on Monday.