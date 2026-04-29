Met Office issues heatwave alert for Sindh till May 03

KARACHI: The Met Office has issued a heat-wave alert for Sindh till May 03, warning that temperatures are likely to remain 4 to 6 degree Celsius above normal over the coming days.

Sindh’s upper and central districts expected to be severely affected by the heatwave conditions.

PDMA Sindh has cautioned against extreme heat in Sindh’s Jamshoro, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sanghar, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroz, Jacobabad, Larkana and Jacobabad districts with temperatures are likely to remain 4 to 6 degree Celsius above normal.

The weather department stated that Karachi may experience hot conditions in daytime through Thursday, with temperatures possibly exceeding 36°Celsius. Due to humidity levels rising up to 60%, the heat may feel more intense than the actual temperature. However, no heatwave is currently forecast for the city.

Karachi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.7°C on Tuesday with 58% humidity. In other districts of Sindh, the highest temperature was recorded in Mohenjo-daro at 44°C, Larkana (42.5°C), Jacobabad, Dadu, and Hyderabad (42°C), Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Paddidan, Rohri and Hyderabad Airport (41°C), while Chhore, Mithi, and Sakrand also recorded temperatures above 40°C.

Doctors have advised citizens to observe caution, protect them from the Sun and drink plenty of water to remain hydrated to get protected from heatstroke.