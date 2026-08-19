Met Office issues rain alert for Islamabad, outskirts

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office in a weather alert on Wednesday forecast rainfall in Islamabad and adjoining areas within next two to four hours.

“Rainfall has been expected during next two to four hours in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Taxila and Wah Cantt,” according to the recent weather report.

Attock, Jhelum, Murree, Galliyat and Gujranwala could also receive more rainfall with thunderstorm.

Heavy rains may submerge low-lying areas and cause flooding in local nullahs and streams, weather department advised people to observe caution in view of the rough weather situation and keep abreast with weather updates.

Water entered in many areas of Rawalpindi on Wednesday morning after heavy rains lashed the city.

Rainwater drains overflowed in Jan Colony, Shalay Valley, People’s Colony, and Raja Ikram Colony. Furthermore, rainwater accumulated on roads in Sadiqabad and Muslim Town.

Many areas, including Fauji Colony and Pir Wadhaye, were submerged after heavy rains lashed the city.

The water level has started to surge in Nala Lai after the rains stopped.

The Managing Director (MD) of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) informed that more than 100 mm of rain had been recorded in the twin cities so far, warning that the intensity of the existing rain system could result in urban flooding.

Heavy rains may cause Urban flooding in low lying areas in Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot and Lahore, Met Office said. Heavy rains may cause flash flooding in local Nullahs of Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad / Rawalpindi.