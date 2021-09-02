Met Office issues rain alert for local govt, health departments

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a rain alert for local government institutions and the health department advising preparations to meet any emergency situation, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Met Office has forecast likely heavy rainfall in Mirpurkhas, Karachi, Hyderabad divisions and Sanghar district of Sindh today.

Heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding in Karachi ,Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad, the met office has also warned.

Light rain or drizzle also expected in Sukkur, Shaheed Banazirabad and Larkana divisions, according to the weather advisory.

Sindh’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also issued alert advising precautionary measures in view of the heavy rainfall forecast.

The PDMA has directed for immediate removal of billboards and hoardings to avoid any hazard to lives in rainfall.

Karachi and other districts of Sindh yesterday received rain in the second spell of the monsoon in the region as a monsoon low lies over eastern Sindh and adjoining area of Rajasthan.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred in southern districts of Sindh. Karachi’s Gulshan e Hadeed and Chachro received maximum rainfall of 12 mm, Daheli 10 mm, Mithi nine mm, Nagarparkar seven mm, Karachi’s Shahrah e Faisal 3.0mm, DHA 2.4mm, University road 2.0mm, Jinnah Terminal 1.2mm, Diplo 4.0mm, Badin & Bholari 1.0mm each.

Separately, a power breakdown yesterday hit most areas of Karachi as 80 per cent of grid stations were closed while K-Electric claimed that the restoration process has started after connecting with the national grid again.

1400 out of 1900 feeders of the sole power provider in the metropolis, K-Electric tripped which resulted in a power outage in most city areas on Wednesday.