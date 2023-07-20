Met Office issues urban flooding alert for Islamabad, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and other major cities from July 20th to 22nd, Met Office warned in an advisory on Thursday.

“Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala and Lahore,” according to the weather report.

Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Heavy rain may cause flooding conditions in local Nullahs of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of Balochistan during the forecast period, Pakistan Meteorological Department cautioned.

Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating in most parts of the country. A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region including Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh on Thursday (today).

Heavy falls are also likely at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eastern Sindh during the forecast period.

Rain with wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region including Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh on Friday.

Heavy falls are also likely at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eastern Sindh during the forecast period.

During last 24 hours rainfall with few heavy falls, occurred in Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, upper and central Sindh, northeastern Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, according to the weather report.

Punjab: Maximum rainfall 176mm received in Chakwal 176, Lahore (Tajpura 90, Airport 59, Nishtar Town 55, Upper Mall 51, Lakshmi Chowk 44, Gulberg 32 and Johar Town 30mm), Murree 51, Mandi Bahauddin 43, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 27, Kacheri 17), Bahawalpur (Airport) 17, Attock 16, Islamabad (Golra 16, Airport 13, Bokra 12, Saidpur, Zero point 08).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mardan 36, Malam Jabba 28, Balakot 12, Kakul 07, Kalam 05, Saidu Sharif, Dir 04mm.

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 63, City 36), Rawalakot 38, Kotli 14, Garhi Dupatta 12mm.

Sindh: Chhore 36mm, Islamkot 24, Chhachhro 12mm, Sukkur 13mm.

Balochistan: Zhob 18, Barkhan 03, Khuzdar 01mm.

Maximum Temperatures: Dalbandin, Nokkundi 46 Celsius, Sibbi and Sukkur 45C.