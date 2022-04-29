Met Office predicts rain during Eid holidays

KARACHI: After the hot and dry weather, several parts of country are likely to receive rainfall during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, quoting a Met official ARY News reported on Friday.

The Met Office in a statement said the westerly wave is likely to enter western part of the country from May 1 and likely to persist till May 5 (Thursday).

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Chaghi, Noshki, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Loralai, Mastung, Zhob, Ziarat, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Sukkur, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahimyar Khan from 01st May to 03rd May.

Dust-storm is also expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Badin during May 1 and 2nd.

Dust-thunderstorm/ light rain is expected in D. I Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Sing, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal and Gujrat from 02nd to 04th May.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kohat, Kurum, Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Gilgit, Ghizer, Astore and Skardu), Kashmir (Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Rawalakot, Bagh, Haveli, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Srinagar, Baramulla, Shupiyan, Anantnag and Leh) from 1 to 5 May.

The Met Office has directed all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

