Met office predicts rainfall in several parts of country

ISLAMABAD: After a long dry spell, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain with snowfall over the hills in upper parts of the country that would subside foggy conditions and benefit the standing crops.

In a statement, the PMD informed that a westerly wave has entered northwestern parts of Balochistan and is likely to grip upper and central parts of the country on December 28 (night) till December 29.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Harani, Qillah Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Gwadar, Jiwani, Turbat, Panjgur, Kalat, Khuzdar, Sibbi, Naseerabad and Lasbela from December 27 (evening/night) till December 29.

Light to moderate rain with snowfall over the hills is also expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Sargodha, Islamabad, Murree, Galiyat and Potohar region on December 28 and December 29.

Light rain is also expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan and Bhakkar during the period.

About the possible impacts, the Met Office revealed that the rain will be beneficial for the standing crops especially in Barani areas. Foggy conditions are likely to subside during the forecast period.

Snowfall may disrupt normal vehicular traffic in mountainous/hilly areas. Day temperatures are likely to fall by 05-07 degree celsius during the wet spell.

