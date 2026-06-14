Met Office predicts windy weather in Karachi

KARACHI: Gusts of southwesterly winds with 25 to 45 kilometers per hour speed are expected in city during the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Sunday.

A hot, humid and partly cloudy weather will prevail in the port city with maximum temperatures remain between 34 to 36 Celsius, according to weather report.

The humidity ratio remained 66% in the air in morning which is expected to remain between 55 to 75% during the day, Met Office said.

Seabreeze returned to Karachi on Saturday after days of sizzling hot weather with high humidity.

The flow of cool, moist air from the Arabian Sea eases discomfort for citizens after return of the sea breeze, a key factor in regulating coastal temperatures and bring more tolerable atmosphere to the usually heat-stricken metropolis.

Health experts advise the public to continue taking precautions, especially during peak afternoon hours. Staying hydrated, avoiding direct sun exposure, and using sun protection are still recommended.

Karachi, known for its coastal climate, often depends on the sea breeze to keep extreme heat away. In recent days, the suspension of the breeze had caused temperatures to rise sharply, with the city experiencing high humidity that made conditions feel even hotter.