Met Office rules out rainfall in Karachi

KARACHI: The Met Office has ruled out any possibility of rainfall in Karachi predicting the city likely to experience hot and humid weather today, as heavy rainfall, strong winds and hailstorms affected various cities in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 30°C, while the humidity level recorded 69%, making the weather feel warmer and more uncomfortable.

The city’s temperature currently stands at 34°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 36°C to 38°C today.

The PMD said the southwesterly winds are blowing at a speed of 16 kilometres per hour while the wind gusts blow at the speed of 33 kilometres.

The hot weather spell will persist in the city with no chance of rainfall in Karachi, the Met Office added.

At least three people lost their lives and seven others were injured in weather-related incidents. In a village near Kandhkot, one person was killed and three others injured after being struck by lightning. In Rojhan, powerful winds blew away solar panels, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to another.

In Sadiqabad, strong winds and torrential rain caused significant damage. Trees, signboards, walls and electricity poles were brought down, leaving three people injured.

Strong winds, rain and hail brought relief from the intense heat in Sukkur, while in Kandhkot and surrounding areas, wind and dust storms caused signboards and solar panels to collapse at several locations. Similar weather conditions in Jacobabad, Thul and Garhi Khairo resulted in cooler and more pleasant temperatures.

Shahdadkot and nearby areas experienced rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms, while egg-sized hailstones were reported in Qubo Saeed Khan. Rainfall accompanied by strong winds was also recorded in Mehar and surrounding localities. In Nasirabad, Dera Murad Jamali and neighbouring areas, rain and hailstorms significantly improved weather conditions.

Heavy rainfall was also reported in Mirpur (Azad Kashmir), Mangla and Islamgarh, bringing relief from the heat. Abbottabad, the Galiyat region, Nathia Gali, Ayubia and Thandiani received substantial rainfall.